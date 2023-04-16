NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

