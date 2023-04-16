NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMO opened at $90.96 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

