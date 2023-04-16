NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.1 %

CENTA opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $43.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

