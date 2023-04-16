NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,309 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.