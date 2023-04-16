NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

