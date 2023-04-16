NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 769 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,512,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $277.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.