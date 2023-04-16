NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVDA opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

