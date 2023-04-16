NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.