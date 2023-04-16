NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LIN opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average is $325.58.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.