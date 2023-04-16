NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

