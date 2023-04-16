NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,492,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

