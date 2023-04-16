NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

BIIB opened at $288.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

