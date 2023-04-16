NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

