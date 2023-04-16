NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

