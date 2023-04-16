Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.99.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

