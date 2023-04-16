Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

MBTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBTC. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

