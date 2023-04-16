Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $712,000 Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 59.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $9.22 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta



TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

