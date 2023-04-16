Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.