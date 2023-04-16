Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 275 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.28. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

