Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.58 and a 200 day moving average of $491.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

