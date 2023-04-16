Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.