Ninepoint Partners LP Has $192,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.