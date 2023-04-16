Ninepoint Partners LP Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

