NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Bank of America

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

