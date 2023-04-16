NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.