Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $194.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $194.74 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,358.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.00334361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00539049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00445488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,938,674,574 coins and its circulating supply is 40,390,350,135 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.