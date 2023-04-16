NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.97 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.70.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
