NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.97 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

