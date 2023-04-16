Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Nelnet Stock Performance
NYSE:NNI opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.
Nelnet Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Nelnet
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,044,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.
