Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:NNI opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,044,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

