Navcoin Price Tops $0.0593 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $674.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,931,925 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

