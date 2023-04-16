National Bankshares Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$23.85 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

