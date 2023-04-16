National Bank Financial Cuts E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target to C$3.50

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EICCF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded E Automotive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EICCF opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.