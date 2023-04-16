Nano One Day Volume Hits $921,614.45 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Nano has a market capitalization of $122.00 million and approximately $921,614.45 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,277.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00317745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00534605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00437841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

