MY Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

