MVL Price Tops $0.0044 (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. MVL has a total market cap of $100.66 million and $774,174.26 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

