Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 237.0% in March

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($293.48) to €290.00 ($315.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MURGY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $36.92.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.