Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 237.0% in March

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($293.48) to €290.00 ($315.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.