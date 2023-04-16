MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 331.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.94. 6,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

