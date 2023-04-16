Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.68.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
