Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $47.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $617,265. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

