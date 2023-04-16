MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.99. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at $825,953.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,953.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,983,239 shares of company stock worth $1,291,353 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.