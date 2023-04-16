MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 1.0 %

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,114. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.48%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.