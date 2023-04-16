Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.