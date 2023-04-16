Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $22.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41366071 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

