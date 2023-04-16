MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $153.65 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $34.52 or 0.00114353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.06 or 1.00057642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

