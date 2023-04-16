Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $4.18 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $71.28 million and $2.58 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00013776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,235,889 coins and its circulating supply is 17,042,040 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,229,832 with 17,039,975 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.41389849 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $218,645.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

