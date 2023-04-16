Metawar One Day Trading Volume Tops $78.71 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $49.66 million and $78.71 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00030379 USD and is up 37.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

