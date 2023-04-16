Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.70 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $753,000.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

