Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mercari Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Mercari has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.12.
Mercari Company Profile
