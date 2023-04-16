Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mercari Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Mercari has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a marketplace to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Shintaro Yamada and Hiroshi Tomishima on February 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

