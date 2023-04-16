Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,840 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,154. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

