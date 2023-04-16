Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after purchasing an additional 783,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

