Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.19. 7,304,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

